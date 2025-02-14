Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 2707896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,857,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after buying an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.