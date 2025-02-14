KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
KT Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:KT opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. KT has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts predict that KT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.