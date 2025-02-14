KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

KT Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KT opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. KT has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get KT alerts:

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. Analysts predict that KT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

About KT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KT by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,671,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,736 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of KT by 2,407.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 4,217,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,439 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth $59,145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,697,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 376,194 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.