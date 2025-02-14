KULR Technology Group Announces Purchase of Additional Bitcoin for $10 Million

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) recently disclosed in a press release that the company has successfully completed a transaction to acquire additional bitcoin. The purchase, amounting to approximately $10 million, was executed at an average price of $103,905 per bitcoin, inclusive of associated fees and expenses. In conjunction with this, KULR also provided an update on its year-to-date BTC Yield, a vital metric indicating a notable figure of 167%.

BTC Yield as a Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

KULR has integrated BTC Yield as a key performance indicator to evaluate the efficacy of its strategy in acquiring bitcoin in a manner that enhances shareholder value. This metric tracks the period-to-period percentage change in the ratio between the company’s bitcoin holdings and its assumed diluted shares outstanding. It is important to note that BTC Yield is not a measure of operating performance, a financial indicator, or equivalent to traditional financial yields commonly seen in financial markets.

Important Information about BTC Yield KPI

While BTC Yield provides insights into KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy, it is crucial to understand that it does not encompass the company’s complete financial position or perform as an indicator of the stock’s market value. The pricing of KULR’s common stock is influenced by various factors beyond its bitcoin holdings, therefore, BTC Yield should be considered as a supplementary tool along with the financial statements and SEC filings to evaluate the company’s financial standing accurately.

KULR’s Commitment and Direction

KULR remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance shareholder value while operating within a framework of disciplined financial management. Beyond this recent transaction, the company stays true to its strategic goals and pursues avenues that align with a sustainable and value-driven approach. Investors are encouraged to refer to official financial statements and disclosures within SEC filings for a comprehensive understanding of KULR’s financial position.

Disclaimer Regarding Offerings and Information

The information shared in KULR’s press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the company’s securities. Any potential offering or sale of securities would need to comply with applicable securities laws. Investors are advised to approach financial decisions regarding KULR based on comprehensive information provided in official reports and disclosures.

For more detailed information, interested parties are directed to visit the company’s official website at www.kulrtechnology.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KULR Technology Group’s 8K filing here.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

