Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Price

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. 940,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

