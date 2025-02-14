LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,848.20

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $8,848.20 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,804.17 or 0.99343893 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,339.52 or 0.98867051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,677,428 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,677,428.00919098. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00036726 USD and is up 18.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,637.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

