Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Announces Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

Lantronix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. 225,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.94. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,075 shares in the company, valued at $510,617.50. The trade was a 9.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Stories

