Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $263.30 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

