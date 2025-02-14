Leede Financial Has Bearish Outlook for QIPT FY2026 Earnings

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Shares of QIPT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick Dennis Gamble bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $41,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,139.65. This trade represents a 73.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

