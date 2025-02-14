Leerink Partnrs Boosts Earnings Estimates for CVS Health

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.16. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2028 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.28.

CVS opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 477,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,424,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 77,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 333,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

