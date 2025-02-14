Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of EW Q1 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This represents a 12.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,255. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,733,270,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after acquiring an additional 696,965 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

