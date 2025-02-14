Legato Capital Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Docebo worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.55.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

