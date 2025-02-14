Life Planning Partners Inc Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 5,761.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,660 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 2.68% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of EWX opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $766.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

