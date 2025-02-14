Life Planning Partners Inc Has $30.62 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10,761.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.40% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 141,192 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.