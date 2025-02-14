Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USRT opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

