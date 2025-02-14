Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $992,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

VPL stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

