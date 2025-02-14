Life Planning Partners Inc Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after buying an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after acquiring an additional 444,755 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 408,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,230,000 after purchasing an additional 195,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,981,000 after purchasing an additional 364,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

