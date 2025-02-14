Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.60 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $127.06 or 0.00131624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.60 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00010158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,531,881 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

