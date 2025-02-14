Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,856 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 4.1% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average is $148.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

