Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Invests $784,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Symbotic by 28.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Symbotic by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $48,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,425.44. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $124,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,650.20. The trade was a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,501 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYM stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

