Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

