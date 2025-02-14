LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18, Zacks reports. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 7.64%. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.650 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

