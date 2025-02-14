Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Mainz Biomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYNZ

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $6.53 on Friday. Mainz Biomed has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Mainz Biomed as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.