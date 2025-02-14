Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MBUU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $711.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 530,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 719,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,054,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

