Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 3.1 %

HCA opened at $321.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.76. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

