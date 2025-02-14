Manchester Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 12.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $58,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $177.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.