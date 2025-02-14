Manchester Financial Inc. Has $329,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 671,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

