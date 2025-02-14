Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 921.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,211 shares during the period. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.