Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 17.31% of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

Get First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.