Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 19,482 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the period. Corning comprises 0.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 123,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 48.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 191,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 62,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corning by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,836 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Corning by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 138,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

