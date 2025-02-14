Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,045.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $924.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $799.32. The firm has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

