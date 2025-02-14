Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Up 9.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $40.88. Approximately 59,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 83,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.73%.
The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.
About Marcus & Millichap
Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
