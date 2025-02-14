Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,429,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 505,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maritime Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

