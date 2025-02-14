Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,429,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 505,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

