MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MarketAxess stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

MKTX traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $192.94. 198,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,327. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.88 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.46.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,533,000 after purchasing an additional 236,118 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,640,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

