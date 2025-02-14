Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $288.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.07. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

