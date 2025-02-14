Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $645.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $680.00 to $645.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

NYSE:MLM opened at $531.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $482.72 and a one year high of $633.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 67.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

