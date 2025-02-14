Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 9,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,582. The company has a market capitalization of $138.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

