Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 37,828 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 37,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $2,973,659.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,970.65. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 6th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,674,149.50.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $95,108.48.
- On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04.
Insmed Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $78.67 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
