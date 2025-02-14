Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 37,828 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 37,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $2,973,659.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,970.65. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,674,149.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $95,108.48.

On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04.

Insmed Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $78.67 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Insmed by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.