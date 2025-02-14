Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 16,760.0% in January

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 16,760.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mazda Motor Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.