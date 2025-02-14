Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

