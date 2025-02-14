Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 328 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 3.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $260.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.