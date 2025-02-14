MGB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $6,025,000. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,302.3% in the third quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 75,597 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $62.75 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

