Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.08, but opened at $89.60. Micron Technology shares last traded at $91.97, with a volume of 8,043,724 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 293,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 278,727 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 327,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

