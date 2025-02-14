MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.41. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 87,673 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36.
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
