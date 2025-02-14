MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.53 and last traded at $47.47. Approximately 195,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 785,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

