MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.95 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

