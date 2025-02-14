MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $694.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

