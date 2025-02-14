MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJR opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.