MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

