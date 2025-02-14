MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,005 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. owned 0.78% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBUX opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01.

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

